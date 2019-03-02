FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 212
I'll open it, no problem. I'll just finish completing the program.
The result is not bad. I've monitored it a couple of times here.
The profitable strategy without the fake. i've already started to tell you about it, but the article missed missed the opportunity to correct the volumes.
From this point, please, in more detail ))))
At night I wrote you - I bought so much, the price moved by one point for example. Remember?
Do you think he reads at night? )))))
I wrote to you last night - I bought so much, the price moved by one point for example. Do you remember?
What happened next? )))
You must have been asleep and nothing happened))))) The teacher in the mountain branch had all my comments compromising the Great One deleted))))) They're asking for TC and blessing from him, I say give it to people, he says nothing))))
Gone wild there in a cave alone).
By the way Strange. The chif on that screenshot is in reverse quote....