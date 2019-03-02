FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1191
you and your man and your options will go to hell - they'll take their time and dump you...
I'm sure...
like they're about to do to the euro and the pound...
And on the pound the picture in general is interesting, the nearest resistances and where they are tipping.
Ilya, you have already been dumped and forgotten, and you and the Teacher are still arguing)
Don't cry son, here's your eu at the moment))))
But the haul will be 10 and a half.
my eu is your eu - pure nonsense here. (the euro has been dealt with already... it's gone... - from below parity will go to 1.10 or maybe higher)
What? Are you gone already? What's up, Senya?(((.
Study the "Refill" button))) Don't worry about it, our Senya leaked too))))
You mean your rabbit?