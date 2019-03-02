FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 263
While you, O Master, were thinking I had already sold out((((
Master, cheef salt, don't philosophise)))
I get the feeling there's a salesmen's brouhaha going on....
I'm telling you about the chif right now. And I can also take screenshots from two years ago or do I owe it to anyone?)
For example, with the yen bai at the bottom....
Don't tell me what to do - especially cheif(((( (By the way, I told you before not to mess with cheif - good thing you're dems)
So sit down)))
I think there's only one demo guy here and I haven't seen him today.
You're a real person?
Are you in the real world?
You! Who else.
By the way, why didn't the Canadian stop at 1840? (someone heavily prophesied and screenshot))))
Can you give me a link to that screen?
(it was a correct break-through, but according to the market law) it means the comeback, if there was not a bounce of 150 points to 1720-1680
at this stage i am considering this zone for targeting