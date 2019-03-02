FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1284

stranger:

Why isn't anyone luring me in? ))))

Did they make any money out of that 10 grand?) I don't mean specifically forex, look around, go outside and listen, 99% are Papuans.

What's there to lure you in, you're sitting on options as it is.
 
_new-rena:

thanks to you, you diluted it) my phone only works on such things, I mean they call)

the coolest excuse - a pipsqueak like me ))))) is to get them to hang up right away, otherwise they'll be busting you for an hour to get you to work for them)

They love pipshikers, pipshikers make them liquid, some can really talk about it for hours.
Alexey:
by the way, replied...
 

it seems to have worked:

Alexey:
But it's true, they are lured into pips by all means, knowing that it is a fast drain)
 
Alexey:
Why should they lure you in, you are already sitting on options
So when they lure you in, ask for a test period of their trading with buy and sell signals on 1-2 instruments, because a serious firm will not give you the state.
Alexey:
Wait. don't confuse them. bringing money to them is what you're talking about, and I'm talking about something else - it's when you're offered big bucks to trade (for management in short) and even in a team of traders.

to get rid of them, i say that i'm a "pipsaw" like.... )))) the link is almost instantly broken))))

 
Shouldn't we buy a Euroenka?
 
Lesorub:
But why not buy the Euro?

Buy up the pound, Grisha)))

It's true about the pound, Grisha's a joke, yeah)

 
stranger:

Buy up the pound, Grisha)))

It's true about the pound, Grisha's a joke, yeah)

How about from 4400? Joking...


