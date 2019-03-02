FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1284
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why isn't anyone luring me in? ))))
Did they make any money out of that 10 grand?) I don't mean specifically forex, look around, go outside and listen, 99% are Papuans.
thanks to you, you diluted it) my phone only works on such things, I mean they call)
the coolest excuse - a pipsqueak like me ))))) is to get them to hang up right away, otherwise they'll be busting you for an hour to get you to work for them)
They love pipshippers, pipshippers make them liquid, some can really talk about it for hours.
it seems to have worked:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1278
They love pipshikers, pipshikers make them liquid, some can really talk about it for hours.
Why should they lure you in, you are already sitting on options
They love pipshikers, pipshikers make them liquid, some can really talk about it for hours.
Wait. don't confuse them. bringing money to them is what you're talking about, and I'm talking about something else - it's when you're offered big bucks to trade (for management in short) and even in a team of traders.
to get rid of them, i say that i'm a "pipsaw" like.... )))) the link is almost instantly broken))))
But why not buy the Euro?
Buy up the pound, Grisha)))
It's true about the pound, Grisha's a joke, yeah)
Buy up the pound, Grisha)))
It's true about the pound, Grisha's a joke, yeah)
How about from 4400? Joking...