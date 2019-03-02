FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 969
in short ...
April up.
May down.
June up to 1.1440. )
thank you!
ok. we'll see. (according to my observations, it only adds up)
By the way, the CME is trading on Saturday, so the forecast for Monday (the beginning of trading) is Sunday. It's there you'll get a signal with 100% accuracy, and then you will need to keep watching.
I take until the first minus .
Thanks !
Here's the one from April.
I'll take it to the first negative.
you're not watching March?
(I'm running my own program just for fun. Let's see what's up...)
So there's more calls. We'll go up. But the pound is the other way round.
short, there's more calls. Let's go up.
Here is the variant. That is, the price wants to go up.
Now we need to find out where up is coming from ).
I don't watch March.
It will go straight there, if Saturday's trading does not change the picture)))) only to where - it is unknown. most likely, until there are more puts))
Ok Tuma, bye! Check the picture before the opening of trading on the SME website, guessing now is useless.
14:48 *U.S. Treasury Department to implement "extraordinary measures" on March 13 to ensure that the debt limit is not exceeded
NOW!!!!
Potatoes are cheap, will you buy? )
ECB chief Draghi: We will start buying government bonds on 9 March
Will get even cheaper
will be interesting in next week's sell- ing Yen: