I'm only buying gold at about 1200 now, no targets defined (no lower than 1290)
Well, waiting for the pound to buy for a long time at 1.52 or as it turns out. (but not from the current).
here I think even a special account to open a cross audiuchif or kiwichif, if they roll back down. Again, for a long time. May be even for half a year.
All these deals and plans - without stops, of course.
That's it.
I won't be getting into Audi or Kiwi in the coming months for sure. Neither will the yen.
And here I am:
1.06 or so.
Yeah, and we've got almost that too... it's just that there are levels for the pips and for the refills...
moonlighting on the pairs today ....
Nah, no pose on him, I've got the pound on sale
well, Strange was scoffing at our targets and the decline...
For pips, at least let the eu make some kind of spreading)))
P.S. I remember, once was delving into the construction of your zones (when you were giving a lesson), but never "got the hang of it")))
And rightly so, no need to get into it... I'm actually thinking of removing the old version from the Market, to be on the safe side...
...or someone's gonna get smoked on the subject...
thinking for now...
And why is there no stranding yet? What is the reason, I wonder... Give some explanations (your point of view) ...After all, it is a forum... It would be nice to share.
he's just tired of explaining the same thing a hundred times over...
We sell up to this level and wait there for further developments... Consequence and sub....
So all of his levels of 1.5338 and 1.5295 are passed ...