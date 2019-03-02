FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 937

New comment
 
couples moonlighting today ....
 
lactone:

I'm only buying gold at about 1200 now, no targets defined (no lower than 1290)

Well, waiting for the pound to buy for a long time at 1.52 or as it turns out. (but not from the current).

here I think even a special account to open a cross audiuchif or kiwichif, if they roll back down. Again, for a long time. May be even for half a year.

All these deals and plans - without stops, of course.

That's it.

I won't be getting into Audi or Kiwi in the coming months for sure. Neither will the yen.

And here I am:


1.06 or so.

Yeah, and we've got almost that too... it's just that there are levels for the pips and for the refills...


 
Lesorub:
moonlighting on the pairs today ....
Apparently the quid is being bought out before the news, so it will be like this till Friday
 
Spekul:
Nah, no pose on him, I've got the pound on sale
well, Strange was making fun of our targets and the decline...
 
Lesorub:
well, Strange was scoffing at our targets and the decline...
let's see if I can close below 1.5250
 
SEVER11:

Yes and we have almost that too... It's just that there are levels for the pips and for the toppings...


P.S. I remember I was once in the middle of your zone builds (when you were rallying on the flip...)

P.S. I remember, once was delving into the construction of your zones (when you were giving literacy talks), but never really got the hang of it))))

 
lactone:

For pips, at least let the eu make some kind of spreading)))

P.S. I remember, once was delving into the construction of your zones (when you were giving a lesson), but never "got the hang of it")))

And rightly so, no need to get into it... I'm actually thinking of removing the old version from the Market, to be on the safe side...

...or someone's gonna get smoked on the subject...

thinking for now...


[Deleted]  
And why is there still no stranding? What's the reason, I wonder ... Give some explanation (your point of view) ... After all, it's a forum ... It's not a sin to share
 
azfaraon:
And why is there no stranding yet? What is the reason, I wonder... Give some explanations (your point of view) ...After all, it is a forum... It would be nice to share.

he's just tired of explaining the same thing a hundred times over...

We sell up to this level and wait there for further developments... Consequence and sub....


[Deleted]  
SEVER11:

he's just tired of explaining the same thing a hundred times over...

We sell up to this level and wait there for further developments... Consequence and sub....


So all of his levels of 1.5338 and 1.5295 are passed ...

1...930931932933934935936937938939940941942943944...2119
New comment