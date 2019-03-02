FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 116
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Buy limit at 1.50 on the pound waiting to happen
the canadian bx is going sky-high
Unpromising currency pair ))))
I take it Professor, your grail about "taking bodies out" knows nothing?)))
Took the euro at 1778 too, let it be))
I take it, Professor, your grail about "taking bodies out" knows nothing?)))
Chin-chin ))))
:-)
Will it get through?
:-)
Will it get through?
What did you draw that for? )))
And that's a quid on a clock. This one the other day.
Face it, kids )))) Execute everyone ))))
Those who "trend" in a particularly perverse way)))
So Professor, you don't buy the eura, ugh, you don't buy it?)
Those who "trend" in a particularly perverse way)))
So, professor, you don't buy the euora?)