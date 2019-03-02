FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1416
Are you watching MT4? (on jews, neutral position)
so far=) nothing has changed to what I said.
no ah, he already tried it. the talent is unconquerable, even he himself can't influence it. but his pamik - it stretches where it needs to go ) ...
Renchik )
I suppose the figures can disappear as quickly as they appear...
Sales, back from this morning )))
No, I was closing the pose.
Here, I reopened it:
Renchik )
I don't remember such a figure. if it's from Ishim, I told you - his forecasts are like gold now, after appropriate interpretation. you just need to measure it in pips), but if it's simple - the lower boundary of the local flat - pips are getting hooked on the needle....
or do you mean this?
Here, I reopened it:
What is a neutral position? )))
I didn't count the yen carefully )))) There was an exception to the general rule )))
just plain sticks...
The market is getting more and more volatile, the EUR is not going to grow and the Yen is not going to fall.