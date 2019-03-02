FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1416

New comment
 
Ishim:
Are you watching MT4? (on jews, neutral position)
What is a neutral position? )))
 
Myth63:

so far=) nothing has changed to what I said.

thanks )
 
_new-rena:
no ah, he already tried it. the talent is unconquerable, even he himself can't influence it. but his pamik - it stretches where it needs to go ) ...

Renchik )

1.0707 - what was that ?

a coincidence ?
 
tuma88:

I suppose the figures can disappear as quickly as they appear...

 
artikul:
Sales, back from this morning )))

No, I was closing the pose.

Here, I reopened it:


[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Renchik )

1.0707 - what was that?

a coincidence?

I don't remember such a figure. if it's from Ishim, I told you - his forecasts are like gold now, after appropriate interpretation. you just need to measure it in pips), but if it's simple - the lower boundary of the local flat - pips are getting hooked on the needle....

or do you mean this?

 
Lesorub:

No, I was closing the pose.

Here, I reopened it:


I didn't count the yen carefully )))) There was an exception to the general rule )))
 
artikul:
What is a neutral position? )))
I do not go down on the EUR (neutral when there is no excess of sell orders) and I also do not go down on the USD/JPY (when the EUR is neutral on the Yen I open a buy - not a literal buy it may be enough to close 1 sell)
 
artikul:
I didn't count the yen carefully )))) There was an exception to the general rule )))

just plain sticks...


 
_new-rena:

I don't remember such a figure. if it's from Ishim, I told you - his forecasts are like gold now, after appropriate interpretation. you just need to measure it in pips), but if it's simple - the lower boundary of the local flat - pips are getting hooked on the needle....

or is that what you mean?

The market is getting more and more volatile, the EUR is not going to grow and the Yen is not going to fall.

1...140914101411141214131414141514161417141814191420142114221423...2119
New comment