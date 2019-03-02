FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 934
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The chance is not great, but I will buy it if it goes lower.)
No, we don't need Kolyan. But reasonable risk limits are needed.
Here was the low the other day - 1.1097. Taking into account the spread and put 1.11. The stop is short. Even if it will go down, the Kolyan is not afraid.
I repeat my thesis: one should cut losses and increase profits. But it is the other way around: one keeps losses to the bitter end and cuts profits. )))
Not much chance, but if it goes under, I'll buy more. if it goes under, I'm going under ))
Maybe, then, to buy lower.
No, we don't need Kolyan. But reasonable risk limits are needed.
Here was the low the other day - 1.1097. Taking into account the spread and put 1.11. The stop is short. Even if it will go down, the Kolyan is not afraid.
I repeat my thesis: one should cut losses and increase profits. But it is the other way around: one keeps losses to the bitter end and cuts profits. )))
on the eu, the comments will be post facto, I understand that everyone is clever at once...
or they don't trade it...
my opinion - before 1.06 you should not even think about buying
Anything is possible. A level that allows for an acceptable stop. If you don't buy in such situations, then it's better not to trade at all.
Catching knives where there are no support levels even on a 10-year history?
You can buy every 10pps like that.
Catching knives where there are no support levels even on a 10-year history?
You can buy every 10pp.
So show us your trades. Let's see. Because everyone is so clever.
)))
Catching knives where there are no support levels even on a 10-year history?
That way you can buy every 10pp.
it's weird, we have...
So show us your trades. Let's see. Everybody's a smart-ass.
)))
y now only buy gold with about 1200 hanging, the goals are undecided (not below 1290)
Well, and waiting to buy the pound for a long time at 1.52 or as it happens. (but not from the current).
here I think even a special account to open a cross audiuchif or kiwiichif, if they roll back down. Again, for a long time. May be even for half a year.
All these deals and plans - without stops, of course.
That's it.
I won't be getting into Audi or Kiwi in the coming months for sure. Neither will the yen.
It's weird, we have...
I do:
1.06 or so.
here we go on the eu
Who is an extreme, you can try to buy at 1.1050