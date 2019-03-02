FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 967

New comment
 
_new-rena:
Yes, I did and I'm very disappointed because I wasted three months on useless work.
Is this about you? )) Well, it's not for everyone. )))
 
_new-rena:
If you are correct in determining that this is an April contract, then this is an April contract, and if you are correct in that program, then this is an April contract, and this is an April contract.
If I'm correct in the program, it's an April contract.
We see that the outperformance is on the puts. the levels were taken today. the classic option levels
1112 more than 1,081 overweight in puts.


Классические опционные уровни
EURO FX CALL

OI OI_CH Level Volumes
10 0 1,1029 0
29 2 1,1029 2
29 14 1,103 19
54 15 1,1033 15
90 84 1,1041 96
968 825 1,1056 1388
1331 1081 1,1081 1870
2402 776 1,1114 3418
1289 381 1,1155 1339
3660 517 1,1202 2422
1646 118 1,1251 685
3098 -342 1,1301 887
3453 -6 1,1351 302
4479 22 1,1401 373
EURO FX PUT

567 0 1,065 10
1726 -71 1,07 103
1561 -12 1,075 146
2834 60 1,0799 623
2604 -36 1,0848 821
5451 51 1,0895 3923
1766 391 1,0937 5090
6909 627 1,0972 8389
5020 -417 1,0997 2829
6043 1112 1,1014 2643
2589 -133 1,1023 519
4473 -269 1,1026 873
2728 -19 1,1027 60
4626 -68 1,1027 111
1820 0 1,1027 2
3174 -352 1,1027 455
1667 0 1,1028 0
3469 1 1,1028 9
1377 0 1,1028 1
2075 -4 1,1028 4
991 -9 1,1028 22
1915 0 1,1028 0
907 0 1,1028 0
4465 0 1,1028 4
1683 0 1,1028 0
2342 -1 1,1028 1
1029 0 1,1028 0
2790 0 1,1028 11
1146 0 1,1028 0
2446 0 1,1028 0
888 0 1,1028 0
2583 0 1,1028 0
880 -5 1,1028 5
4081 0 1,1028 0
959 0 1,1028 0
2723 0 1,1028 0
486 0 1,1028 0
1547 0 1,1028 44
317 0 1,1028 0
714 -1 1,1028 1
405 0 1,1028 0
636 -4 1,1028 0
653 -33 1,1028 33
706 0 1,1028 0
200 0 1,1028 0
545 0 1,1028 0
293 0 1,1028 0
1038 0 1,1028 21
58 0 1,1028 0
979 0 1,1028 0
78 0 1,1028 0
289 0 1,1028 0
17 0 1,1028 0
56 0 1,1028 0
25 0 1,1028 0
30 0 1,1028 0
8 0 1,1028 0
82 0 1,1028 1
10 0 1,1028 0
101 0 1,1028 0
10 0 1,1028 0
9 0 1,1028 0
2 0 1,1028 0



[Deleted]  
tol64:
Are you talking about yourself? )) Well, it's not for everyone, then. )))
just calm down. good luck.
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
if I identified correctly in that prog, this is the April contract.
We see that the overweight is on the puts. The levels were taken today. Classic option levels
1112 more than 1,081 overweight in puts.

add up everything where there is volume (even if there is only one piece) and look at the total. the algorithm - where, you have the right one.
 
and here's June's
264 high from puts (and less than stakes).

Классические опционные уровни
EURO FX CALL

OI OI_CH Level Volumes
1 1 1,106 1
1 1 1,1188 6
51 10 1,1208 10
71 5 1,123 5
119 43 1,1254 53
97 53 1,1281 53
114 34 1,131 60
153 68 1,1342 72
154 55 1,1376 85
194 6 1,1412 58
216 -14 1,1451 328
354 16 1,1491 170
362 134 1,1533 191
315 66 1,1577 82
331 47 1,1622 57
150 -27 1,1667 78
419 116 1,1714 118
421 10 1,1761 10
245 128 1,1809 139
399 1 1,1857 1
163 11 1,1906 22
72 3 1,1955 16
187 17 1,2004 21
84 0 1,2053 4
124 2 1,2103 9
104 0 1,2152 0
68 0 1,2202 2
21 0 1,2252 0
29 0 1,2301 0
16 0 1,2351 0
11 0 1,2401 0
10 0 1,2451 0
EURO FX PUT

20 0 0,9598 0
54 37 0,9796 37
85 17 0,9894 22
23 2 0,9943 2
140 6 0,9991 8
74 9 1,004 17
73 13 1,0088 23
13 0 1,0136 0
138 52 1,0184 54
26 0 1,0231 4
66 7 1,0278 28
126 44 1,0324 54
155 24 1,037 39
358 189 1,0415 216
342 -3 1,0459 20
470 264 1,0503 301
504 101 1,0545 136
134 46 1,0586 64
334 99 1,0626 263
412 37 1,0665 269
395 123 1,0702 322
835 0 1,0737 132
395 61 1,0771 96
344 29 1,0803 44
853 117 1,0833 142
204 -3 1,0861 8
734 93 1,0887 189
251 5 1,091 5
571 15 1,0931 36
129 0 1,095 1
220 0 1,0966 2
154 0 1,0979 0
345 0 1,0991 0
207 0 1,1 0
22 0 1,1008 0
61 0 1,1014 0
1 0 1,104 0




 
_new-rena:
add up everything where there is volume (even if there is only one piece) and see the total.the algorithm - where, you have the right one.
Rena, honey )
If the algorithm is correct, then when will there be a prog ! ???

Thank you !
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
and here's June's
264 maximum of puts (and less than stakes).

there's not enough branch for us)))

all add up whichever month you are in and look at 2016. if the volumes are there, add up too. the marques are just playing the price through 16.

 
_new-rena:
Just calm down. Good luck.
So I am calm. )) You can't count on luck. You got to work. A lot of work. )))
 
_new-rena:
Yes, I did, and I'm very disappointed because I've wasted three months on useless work.
Who are you?

Or Tol ?

Thank you !
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Rena , honey )
If the algorithm is correct, when will the prog ! ???

thanks !

Yes there is. The CME June contract is confusing (rearranged some things). I don't want to rewrite the software any more.

here's one of the screenshots from its work (outdated(blue is kotir, pink is put volume, green is call volume, per minute chart):

1...960961962963964965966967968969970971972973974...2119
New comment