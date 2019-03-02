FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 967
If you are correct in determining that this is an April contract, then this is an April contract, and if you are correct in that program, then this is an April contract, and this is an April contract.
Are you talking about yourself? )) Well, it's not for everyone, then. )))
We see that the overweight is on the puts. The levels were taken today. Classic option levels
1112 more than 1,081 overweight in puts.
264 high from puts (and less than stakes).
add up everything where there is volume (even if there is only one piece) and see the total.the algorithm - where, you have the right one.
If the algorithm is correct, then when will there be a prog ! ???
and here's June's
264 maximum of puts (and less than stakes).
there's not enough branch for us)))
all add up whichever month you are in and look at 2016. if the volumes are there, add up too. the marques are just playing the price through 16.
Just calm down. Good luck.
Yes, I did, and I'm very disappointed because I've wasted three months on useless work.
Or Tol ?
Rena , honey )
If the algorithm is correct, when will the prog ! ???
thanks !
Yes there is. The CME June contract is confusing (rearranged some things). I don't want to rewrite the software any more.
here's one of the screenshots from its work (outdated(blue is kotir, pink is put volume, green is call volume, per minute chart):