We will, but it's a long way to go
discs? trade against her signal - it will be a super "anti-discs" TS...
And there to buy
it just so happens now that with any movement in the eu and yen the euro/yen will go up ))))))))))))
all right for 1.09 you can already buy up to 1.13 (I have the option via pereloup)
Who wants a laugh?
Another agitation?
No and there to close the purchase, although some may buy