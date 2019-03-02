FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 58
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's not a problem, if you have a history, try to go back in time.
and also, i like the broker where i trade more in terms of openings. and the bars are different there.
So, what's the bottom line? Is there a prediction?
1.1861 was the bottom .
yes, yes.
Exactly so.
if so, why accumulate?
I hope my eyes can see the dynamics before 1.2.2015.
Good afternoon. There's censorship on four...
the banning here is tough. be careful, or we have a teacher in the bathhouse, Goura needs.... we don't know where to go or what to do...
I'm just a slip of the tongue... No more than that.
I'm just a slip of the tongue... No more than that.
Based on this dude, he predicted a reversal on April 22, 2014.
He had equalized the volume of puts and calls there.
But at 1.38 he recommended buying (when the price had already gone down).
Maybe now he has adjusted his predictions, we will see.
Such a theme, popularity is at an all-time high!
And how is your deposit this year, has it jumped as well? =)) because it's all talk. Share the results of these three days =))
Based on this dude, he predicted a reversal on April 22, 2014.
He had the same volume of puts and calls there.
But at 1.38 he recommended buying (when the price had already gone down).
Maybe now he has adjusted his predictions, let's see .
Then only buy Eurochka :-)
Thanks !