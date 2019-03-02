FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 718
you're wasting your time =) 1.16 the benchmark
It was a pips, and from pullbacks I'm gaining down, now there will probably be a pullback up, but! I don't trade up, I don't like to go against the grain, it wears me out))))
1.2500 sell limit.
those
the same people who wrote today 5345 have to consider the kitchen, it's +- 10
Hint)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page707#comment_1377880
gave the big guy a payback.
Don't tell Sensei, he'll say you don't know anything)))
I knew on Wednesday there would be a refund at 5360 =)