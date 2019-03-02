FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 811
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
quite likely:
Yes, and the wise man has 1.57... - 1.63...
(USD, GBP, EUR, CAD)
Yeah, and the sage has 1.57... - 1.63...
(USD, GBP, EUR, CAD)
not sorry...
not sorry...
The selkie that got blown?
what kind of a selkie?
What pussy?
1
the euro pound "will accelerate, shopping will go" ...
and you have it all the same...... and I will buy the eur at 1.1320 :-) and sell the dollar)