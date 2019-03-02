FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 932
the attraction...
a couple fell out of the gutter:
eh, you love rides, there's a ride again))
remember the 2.000)))
The eu comments will be post-facto, as I understand it, then everyone is smart at once...
maybe: 157 daily move, 167 p. worked out...
I used to calculate a day's travel too, but there's no day for a day (it's a ride))
in 2009 i used to love to fool around with eur/nz,))))) eh, it was a foolish time
In EUR yesterday was in buying, closed, today without a position, but there is nothing to catch
got it =) tucked into the shorts pretty good =) gotta stop...
Well below 1.11 is unlikely to fall.
The pound is frozen for now. I will be guided by gold.
