FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 932

on euras, the comments will be post-facto, I guess, then all the smart ones will be at once...
 
Lesorub:

the attraction...

a couple fell out of the gutter:


eh, you love rides, there's a ride again))

remember the 2.000)))

 
Spekul:
In EUR yesterday was in buying, closed, today without a position, but there is nothing to catch
I don't think it will go below 1.11.
 
Myth63:
got it =) tucked into the shorts pretty good =) gotta stop...
it's too late, it's all decayed.
 
wild_hedgehog:
Well below 1.11 is unlikely to fall.
maybe unlikely, but how many tasty stops under 1.11))))
 
Speculator_:

The pound is frozen for now. I will be guided by gold.

Is this the wrong lock you were talking about?
 
Lesorub:

the attraction...

a couple fell out of the gutter:


Busted, gotcha.
