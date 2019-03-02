FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 141
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
all's well, sir! you've discovered a futures call ))))
i posted the question above, where do puts and calls go?
look up the expiry date for it and pick your nose.
the price is not affected by the premium.
that's the analogue of your indicator that drew the anline curve in the basement?
Thanks !
Are you telling me that put and call ....
is it the analogue of your indicator that drew the anline curve in the basement ???
Thank you !
http://www.fxall.com/
Thank you !
conclusions later. as they say - let's see)))
what is there ? the quotes on the left to look at or something else ?
Thanks !
http://www.ebs.com/markets/spot-fx.aspx
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_settlements_options.html
.
last week you were of a different opinion.