Well, candlesticks are different numbers and have a different meaning. in fact, candlesticks are an indicator that shows the price at different time intervals and that's it.
What is the red candlestick - the volumes to buy? (or maybe I do not understand something, and on trades - yesterday's volumes is not about that at all! TA last night's prices are much more promising)
If only the sellers are there, that's one thing; if both are there, that's another; and if the candle has turned red by inertia, that's a third thing.
That's it (it has dawned on me), a system has been created. But we won't be able to be in the market all the time. I will start a new test on Monday.
While Ishim, PAMM has grown a little bit for today, I saw it, congratulations, GUT!
pako, where are you? How do you get around the 10 minute delay? (spoils everything...)
I don't know where there's no delay.
I don't know where there are no delays.
Strange thanks for the links in the thread
)
Cut that branch.
Here's an indicator for you on the real pound data:
Options
futures
Can you see which price levels are of interest and which no one gives a shit about?
Show me your indicators that show it, I'll look)))
All of our good thoughts have been erased...
I'm still getting into your charts. And why some of the bars are below the plinth - I do not have enough brains to understand?
1.48 on the futures - I don't quite understand it either. 1.502-1.584 seems to me like that.
I do not have indicators yet. I am installing and registering. (the third computer came...)
I'm still getting into your graphs. And why some of the bars are below the plinth - I don't have the brains to figure it out yet?
Okay, got it. Putts in red?
If you understood something, you wouldn't be asking such questions. )))