FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1028
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sensei has a rich inner world )))
I don't believe it's going to make it through today.
internal to the tradesmen who own the account. and he has the public world.
So you might as well count Guru as an ancient profession)
So you might as well count Teacher as an ancient profession.)
)))
Nah, he'll get better, I believe in him) I don't know why, but I do.
euros can be classified, something's wrong since she hasn't stopped....
would you like to buy a pound now?
No, offer it to the teacher, he may be old but he loves extreme)))
would you like to buy a pound now?
I looked at the Canadian now, no feints on the stove, something I blurted out..... it's just the software says on the stove, and I believe it, I'm gullible)))) or it's just not enough for the software, I don't know....
but it can do that (all today - in/out):
once again, you can't see the obvious behind the koloput...
So come on, yap to us about the obvious, maybe I'll listen and buy it, because I don't see anything that would make me do such a crazy thing))))
Just a little more convincing.)
So come on, yap to us about the obvious, maybe I'll listen and buy it, because I don't see anything that would make me do such a crazy thing))))
Just a little more convincing.)