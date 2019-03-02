FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1028

New comment
[Deleted]  
artikul:
Sensei has a rich inner world )))
The inner world is that of the traders - the account holders. and he has a public world.
 

I don't believe it's going to make it through today.

 
_new-rena:
internal to the tradesmen who own the account. and he has the public world.

So you might as well count Guru as an ancient profession)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

So you might as well count Teacher as an ancient profession.)

)))

Nah, he'll get better, I believe in him) I don't know why, but I do.

euros can be classified, something's wrong since she hasn't stopped....

 
stranger:


would you like to buy a pound now?
 
Lesorub:
would you like to buy a pound now?
No, offer it to Teacher, he may be old, but he loves extreme)))
 
stranger:
No, offer it to the teacher, he may be old but he loves extreme)))
again you don't see the obvious behind the koloput...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
would you like to buy a pound now?

I looked at the Canadian now, no feints on the stove, something I blurted out..... it's just the software says on the stove, and I believe it, I'm gullible)))) or it's just not enough for the software, I don't know....

but it can do that (all today - in/out):

 
Lesorub:
once again, you can't see the obvious behind the koloput...

So come on, yap to us about the obvious, maybe I'll listen and buy it, because I don't see anything that would make me do such a crazy thing))))

Just a little more convincing.)

 
stranger:

So come on, yap to us about the obvious, maybe I'll listen and buy it, because I don't see anything that would make me do such a crazy thing))))

Just a little more convincing.)

My teacher used to say in such cases, "I don't want to buy it, but I have to!" )))
1...102110221023102410251026102710281029103010311032103310341035...2119
New comment