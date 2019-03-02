FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 743

Bicus:

Myth, bravo!

Hats off to you. )))

for what? =)

and you bought it? =)

stranger:

I won't point the finger, think for yourself where the "least resistance" is.

I think we are going to 1.72 =)
 
No, I didn't. I already told you, if Buffett himself whispers advice to me, I'll tell him to fuck off. I don't listen to anyone, I don't use any of their signals.

But you, Myth, confirm my hopes that Forex is not a scam. )))

 
Myth63:
I think we're not going to 1.72 =)
That to 63 for sure, and definitely not down. But the spurs are strictly "according to the market" and "according to the trend")
 
Spot and programs only with price charts, like mt, this is a scam.
not clear.... =)
 
stranger:
Ilya, did you realise that the gold is sold and there is no need to buy? And why were you rushing around the field instead of holding the sale? Explain - what was the point of that, to build up the doldrums?

the week they were selling:


 

and the mauve stood guard for a week without surrendering his post...


 
Myth63:
not clear.... =)

I've been watching you for a long time. Like a youngster watching a strange animal through a magnifying glass. )))

And I discovered the following: the quotes can be calculated. The question remains: how? Let's dig....

 
stranger:
Spot and price chart-only programs like mt are a scam.
No, it's not. It's all straightforward: two buttons, sell and buy.
