FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 743
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Myth, bravo!
Hats off to you. )))
for what? =)
and you bought it? =)
I won't point the finger, think for yourself where the "least resistance" is.
for what? =)
and you bought it? =)
No, I didn't. I already told you, if Buffett himself whispers advice to me, I'll tell him to fuck off. I don't listen to anyone, I don't use any of their signals.
But you, Myth, confirm my hopes that Forex is not a scam. )))
I think we're not going to 1.72 =)
No, I didn't. I have already said that if Buffett himself whispers advice to me, I will tell him to fuck off. I don't listen to anyone, in short, I don't use anyone's signals.
But you, Myth, confirm my hopes that Forex is not a scam. )))
But you, Myth, confirm the hopes that forex is not a scam. )))
Ilya, did you realise that the gold is sold and there is no need to buy? And why were you rushing around the field instead of holding the sale? Explain - what was the point of that, to build up the doldrums?
the week they were selling:
and the mauve stood guard for a week without surrendering his post...
not clear.... =)
I've been watching you for a long time. Like a youngster watching a strange animal through a magnifying glass. )))
And I discovered the following: the quotes can be calculated. The question remains: how? Let's dig....
Spot and price chart-only programs like mt are a scam.