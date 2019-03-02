FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1202
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Gentlemen, where is the level of support for the Koloputs? have not yet learned to count them myself
According to my calculations, it's somewhere around 1.077
what are they?
you know, options, dashes, sticks and all that stuff
No, it's more about the Mascots...
No, there's more to the mash-ups...
yes by the way I forgot to specify a couple - the Euro ))
Evra? Exclusively Mashka:
Quiet...
Pound must love ...
It's quiet...
Pound must love ...
I took a dump truck of machine gunners and went to take out the profits. (and no kidding, taught... taught ....(fool) people - and no one can see where the eu is at the bottom((((((( )
It's all taped up, you can't see it...
It's quiet...
Pound must love ...
Took a tipper truck of automatons - went to take out the profits. (and no kidding - taught... taught....(fool) people - and no one sees where the eu is at the bottom((((((( )
I meant yesterday's bottom. Somebody said we were going down - in waves and all. I personally saw a bounce from 1.077 - didn`t get there yesterday. Let's see what happens in reality.
I do not see the Koloput picture.