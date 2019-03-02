FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1202

mmmoguschiy:
Gentlemen, where is the level of support for the Koloputs? have not yet learned to count them myself

According to my calculations, it's somewhere around 1.077
Lesorub:
what are they?
well, options, dashes, sticks and all that stuff
 
mmmoguschiy:
No, it's more about the Mascots...


 
Lesorub:

No, there's more to the mash-ups...


Oh, by the way, I forgot to mention a couple of Euros ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
Evra? Exclusively Mashka:


 

Quiet...

Pound must love ...

 
Lesorub:

Took a dump truck of automatons - went to take out the profits. (and no kidding taught ... taught....(fool) people - and no one can see where the eu has the bottom((((((( )
 
Ishim:
I took a dump truck of machine gunners and went to take out the profits. (and no kidding, taught... taught ....(fool) people - and no one can see where the eu is at the bottom((((((( )

It's all taped up, you can't see it...


 
Lesorub:

It's quiet...

Pound must love ...

If it's about me, I'm not the eure anymore ))
 
Ishim:
Everybody knows that - 0.8-1

I meant yesterday's bottom. Somebody said we were going down - in waves and all. I personally saw a bounce from 1.077 - didn`t get there yesterday. Let's see what happens in reality.
I do not see the Koloput picture.
