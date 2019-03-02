FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 391

New comment
 
Spekul:
It would be ideal to go to 4850 and then to 5450, remember if there is any debt on 4850?
4893 at H4 TR
 
Lesorub:
4893 on H4 TR

And on H1...?

Ilya, that's not a good sign, you sounded like HE, HE had one price on H1 and was going up and another on M15 and was going down...

 
stranger:

And on H1...?

Ilya, that's not a good sign, you sounded like HE, HE had one price on H1 and was going up, and on M15 another and was going down...

that's it, I'll shut up about the dog today before the news...
[Deleted]  
stranger:

I have one option, from here to 54.

By the way, Bicus, you're right, 5292 is good resistance. 100832 contract call.

two weeks of throwing in there.
 
Myth63:
two weeks they've been putting it in there.

Yes, if you take from the beginning of the contract, not much has been added there - 11788, but at 5250 the increase is 51435.

But the most contracts at 1.5050, the premium is 188...

[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yes if you take it from the beginning of the contract, not much has been added there - 11788, but at 5250 the gain is 51435.
are gaining on a breakdown of 5305+-20
[Deleted]  
last month, there was a breakdown. so we'll have to go back to 5660 or so... but I don't look that far yet.
 
Myth63:
Gaining on a breakdown of 5305+-20

Anyway, so far we're standing up.

What's it like: Up on H1 and down on H4?

He always said so, but I don't understand ...

 
Lesorub:
4893 on H4
Agreed to one of these as well
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Anyway, so far we're standing up.

What's it like: Up on H1 and down on H4?

He always said so, but I don't understand ...

it depends on what timeframe he opened the order =)

H1 opened in a long, switched to H4 down went up =) now he just clicks the TF and is happy =)

1...384385386387388389390391392393394395396397398...2119
New comment