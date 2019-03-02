FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 391
It would be ideal to go to 4850 and then to 5450, remember if there is any debt on 4850?
4893 on H4 TR
And on H1...?
Ilya, that's not a good sign, you sounded like HE, HE had one price on H1 and was going up and another on M15 and was going down...
I have one option, from here to 54.
By the way, Bicus, you're right, 5292 is good resistance. 100832 contract call.
two weeks they've been putting it in there.
Yes, if you take from the beginning of the contract, not much has been added there - 11788, but at 5250 the increase is 51435.
But the most contracts at 1.5050, the premium is 188...
Gaining on a breakdown of 5305+-20
Anyway, so far we're standing up.
it depends on what timeframe he opened the order =)
H1 opened in a long, switched to H4 down went up =) now he just clicks the TF and is happy =)