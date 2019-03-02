FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 46

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Will Bozha not send us at least some GURU, even the lousiest one, I'll even take a birdie)))
Just don't call Yusuf, nothing personal about him, just don't)
 
tuma88:

I got the same thing.


That it would take a week for the Eurochka to get the passengers at this place .



 
Kino:
Just don't call Yusuf, nothing personal to him, just don't)

Yusuf Khoja is too well-mannered for a GURA)))

GURA must say clever things for a long time, but so that no one understands anything except for certain words, show charts with a bunch of indices and (or) lines, so that the price is just slightly visible behind them and send the dissenters very far, so that he can kick everyone for nothing))) These are the main criteria for the selection)))

[Deleted]  

test version 2

ob'em and OI

Files:
data.ex4  69 kb
 
pako:

test version 2

volumetric and OI

Where do you put it? data
[Deleted]  
stranger:
By 34-35, that's closer to the truth.
3030 there is a debt there
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Yusuf Khoja is too well-mannered for a GURA)))

GURA must say clever things for a long time, but so that no one understood anything but separate words, show charts with a bunch of indices and (or) lines, so that the price is just slightly visible behind them and send dissenters far away, so that he can kick everyone for no good reason)) These are the main criteria for selection)))

Trouble, I have no indices and an empty chart =(((


[Deleted]  
stranger:
Where do you want to put it? data

data.ex4 in MT4/script

for now this is a script, for full automation I need exact time of data update on the page by GMT

then EA or indy will run the prog at a specific time, take the data and display it on the chart, "automating cybernetics" :-)))

And where the volume is less than a certain value, it's probably not worth signing off the levels, don't you think?

 
Kino:

Trouble, I don't have any indices and an empty chart =((((


So your candidacy is not even considered)))) At least go to MT5 to search, we can not without GURA)
 
Come on )))) Let us discuss, gentlemen, every hour's candle )))
1...394041424344454647484950515253...2119
New comment