FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 75

_new-rena:
nuh-uh... look into it... i've already had my fill
Nah )))) I'm not like that, I'll put it in the sack for six months, then I'll make a grail )))
on the pound a ratio of 200 to 500 =) let's see
 
artikul:
You have to learn from no one, HE always made a grail first and then it sucks...
 
predicting ^ -)

 
stranger:

The pound trend is bearish without a doubt, but Ilya and Myth keep him busy, he owes them, well, and I was sat down)))

By the way, Ilya has become a logger on the 4)

what is the Eurosti ? down or trying to go up ?
 
tuma88:
what is the eursti ? down or trying to go up ?

How can I put it? I'm not interested in her at all.

Thank you)))

 
Myth63:


I'm leaning towards a whisker into this zone with a shot of say 3-5 pieces to start with

And on the Eurochain is not expected a whisker (let's say, at 1.1670)?
 
stranger:

If you can spot it in time)))

Wise old Idler said we're yelling here(

Yes.
And said if you keep shouting, the Eurochka will go down :-)
So I .... will switch off for a while.
I made the prediction a few posts ago.
Thanks !
 
pako:

Update

And with the accumulation is there an option ? or in the archive is written ?
The sum of the volume by strike and + make the value of the strike ( in exel) yesterday threw the file here.(this is purely an experiment).
Thanks !
 
tuma88:
Is the Eurochka expecting a bump (let's say at 1.1670)?
The Eurochka is in the clear, a dull boner as at the perpubertal age )))) On the pound a free bearish radical - pure sales ))))
