Ishim:
And some idiots think they've solved the mysteries of money - by hatching online demos
Maybe that is part of the mystery, on the demo one trades conventionally, but the money changes for real. This is a kind of flow from one dimension to another.
 
Alexey:
If it's with woodpeckers, it's probably 99%.

If you divide traders into experienced traders (who consistently earn) and amateurs (who at least don't lose money), it turns out that the first 90% do not watch the news, while the other 90% definitely do. From personal observations.

that's if you don't watch the "germany leaving the eu" news.

 
Teacher, you've already proved that you can neither make a forecast on the demo or on the real, nor make a deal properly, what more do you have to yap about?)
 
wild_hedgehog:

If you divide traders into experienced traders (who consistently earn) and amateurs (who at least do not lose money), it turns out that the first 90% do not watch the news, while the other 90% definitely do. From personal observations.

If you do not watch news such as "Germany leaves the EU" ( for example)

this is a micro poll with only 66 participants
 
stranger:
They have a certain trait in the real market, they do not have any effect on their profitability.)

I don't know why you're coming to my forecasts - to poo, but from here, yes, we have to call it a day. ((

I have already proved that you cannot make both demo and real trades, and you can't do this in real time.

 
Ishim:
He can't do without your attention.
 
Ishim:
Why do I go? I'll explain, because some people here have told you how disgusting and mean it is to poo in your "author's" thread.

I go in order to show people that you are an extraordinary clown, so that they do not take you seriously and your features and do not take the money in your PAMM. You do not have to look at details on the chart, you have to do some work. I spend 2-2.5 hours every day preparing everything, and then I just come to troll you)))

 
Ishim:

Dop. and you will never have losses(even drawdowns) - because you are a demo and a photojumper.

What will not happen, there is)

 
Alexey:
My advice to you is this: ignore his advice (howls) - you'll be gone! (And he has a demo - he'll still be scheming)
 
stranger:

that's not for you to decide - you're just a troll
