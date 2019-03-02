FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1182
we don't need anything...
You don't honour the Teacher(((
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1181#comment_1450679
О!
canadian is much better for me ))))) (and with the pound it's interesting to watch you go all the way wrong)))))) - the pound is all yours)
Don't wave the brush like that, next week the ranges will be very narrow))))
well not really =) the pound has 270 the eura has 250 (although for the eura yes, it's narrow) the caddy is 160, the audi too... i wouldn't say they've narrowed it down much.
I have a Caddy 180pp
what's so scary about .2653?
Attractor.
Shall we ride to the low of the euro and the pound today?)