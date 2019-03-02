FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1182

we don't need anything...


You don't honour the Teacher(((

Don't wave the brush like that, next week's ranges will be very narrow))))

 О!
canadian is much better for me ))))) (and with the pound it's interesting to watch you go all the way wrong)))))) - the pound is all yours)

anything above 1.29 is salty. zones below 1.2040+-60; 1.1500+-20; and the tastiest 1.0530 +-20 or even lower.
well not really =) the pound has 270 the eu has 250 (although for the eu, yes it is narrow) kadik 160, audi too... i wouldn't say they have narrowed much.
 
I have a caddy 180ppt.


 
what's so scary about a .2653?
 
Attractor.
 
Shall we ride to the low on the yen and the pound today?)
 
lowe...
 
The old one told me not to swing the brush too much.
