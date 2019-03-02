FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 105

pako:
:-)))

sponsor...

what was the question then?

_new-rena:

sponsor...

why ask then?

I wanted to hear the answer to the question.
pako:
you want to hear the answer to your question

Why are you laughing if you don't get it?

pako, when are you going to understand that in forex the truth is so simple and is always on the surface, that there are a huge number of people who want to take advantage of it so that they can get your money?

you should never think that some mathematics, yours in particular, is better than others and that it is you who has found it.

once again, i'm telling you to take pure volumes, look at their status and don't get twisted.

 

Why would

США сократят расходы на военные операции за рубежом на 20%
_new-rena:

Why are you laughing if you don't get it?

pako, when are you going to understand that in forex the truth is so simple and is always on the surface, that there are a huge number of people who want to take advantage of it so that they can get your money?

You should never think that some mathematics, and yours specifically, is better than others and that you are the one who found it.

Once again, I'm telling you - take pure volumes, look at their status and don't twist it.

where else would you get them?
pako:
where else would they be?

You're parsing the puts and the calls. That's where they're sitting.

look at the picture here and you'll see...

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия (Эпизод № 42: Ноябрь 2014) Продолжение следует... - MQL4 форум
Speaking of indices. Euro index

and the pound

dollar for comparison


 
My point is that the rumours of a fall in the euro are greatly exaggerated. The real fall has only happened since mid-December.
That's it. The SMYO information collector has taken on a life of its own. Let's start analyzing the story...
 
tuma88:
I think you've read MT5 )))) They like to guess where the price will go for an expiration.)


If you look at the MT5 forum, you can see how many people write/draw and tell them where the order is going, it is not going that way )))) I personally wait for an order to go the other way .

If you do not know anything about expiry time, you may use it for trading. The term has passed and everything has burned out.

February's contract has already bottomed.

They will make a break and will fly into space. ( at 1.27)

Thank you !

So said this week or next week.

Thanks))))

