FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1330
stranger:
Та ты просто мне деньги отдай, а селлимит убери
What's wrong with the limited edition?
You just give me the money and take away the selimit.
1.5-1.51 for now.
But it 's not about the selling zone, it's about when it is ripe for them, as it was ripe for buying on Monday.
The skip on Audi can be considered as done, on Euro on the way, I won't skip any more, boring.
a platter on a plate...
a saucer and a platter...
i have one pair left, shamefully enough, but that's so (((( current euros
and in principle it makes no difference whether it is the euro or the harrier. it's just the other way round....
it's up to HIM to make a forecast for the eurik and trade the loonie(the grail does not accept....)
So that's brainwashing instead of being served on a silver platter ))))...
No one is steaming at anyone, you should be able to wait, not throw yourself under a train every couple of minutes.
I have an advisor waiting and it does not care where the price is looking, much less where it is going....
I don't know why I need advisors at all, the market situation does not change significantly for weeks or months, even in short-term trading you can do something to yourself and press the button three or four times a week with just your finger))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
)))))
Yeah, I'm sick of it too.
The Expert Advisor is for stability, so I don't have to worry and I don't have to scratch my head.