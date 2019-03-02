FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1330

stranger:
Та ты просто мне деньги отдай, а селлимит убери 

What's wrong with the limited edition?

 
vaz:
Anyone who has read my posts and followed the links I gave should know what's wrong with it, but to explain the same thing a hundred times over, sorry.
 
stranger:
I'll leave it, all in good time...
[Deleted]  
stranger:

1.5-1.51 for now.

But it 's not about the selling zone, it's about when it is ripe for them, as it was ripe for buying on Monday.

The skip on Audi can be considered as done, on Euro on the way, I won't skip any more, boring.

So much for brainwashing instead of being served on a silver platter)))).
 

a platter on a plate...


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

a saucer and a platter...

i have one pair left, shamefully enough, but that's so (((( current euros

and in principle it makes no difference whether it is the euro or the harrier. it's just the other way round....

it's up to HIM to make a forecast for the eurik and trade the loonie(the grail does not accept....)

 
_new-rena:
No one is getting screwed, you have to wait and not throw yourself in front of a train every couple of minutes.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I have an advisor who waits and doesn't give a damn (and I don't give a damn at all) where the price is looking, much less where it's headed....
 
_new-rena:
I don't know why I need Expert Advisors, the market situation does not change significantly over weeks and months, even in short-term trading you can make an effort and three or four times a week just press the button with your finger))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
)))))

Yeah, I'm sick of it too.

The Expert Advisor is for stability, so I don't have to worry and I don't have to scratch my head.

