I don't remember such a figure. if it's from Ishim, I told you - his forecasts are like gold now, after appropriate interpretation. you just need to measure it in pips), but if it's simple - the lower boundary of the local flat - pips are getting hooked on the needle....
or is this what you mean?
it's all approximate, after today's ripples I think the eu will not go up and the yen will not go down.
So you are selling now?
Yeah, about that.)
No, if it goes down I'll close the sell. (position is neutral)
Ishim, Tuma was just joking - do you sell in Loys?
And in general - what is the situation in fact - position is neutral (!) :
I don't want to pipsqueak:
//quote current is different....
Quote ...but it's a futures)
Although I checked with Swinka - it's different there too.
Anyway Smartik gives his quotes from the Moscow Stock Exchange or wherever ... I don't know.
there - early, as it's not a manual one. the machine has salted above the thin red one, having previously closed the baik from the thin blue one.... in black - not a sale, but my lines, which I draw at the moment of someone's prediction for further analysis...
Just to make it clear - why you can't salt in the blue circle - I'll finish the indicator soon and show it. tentatively - the blue circle is just a pullback signal (pattern - "raised club" (new-rena@Ltd), continuation of growth after a pullback)))), I don't quite understand - how to automatically detect a target by pullbacks and bounces.
Ishim, Tuma was just joking - do you sell in Loys?
And in general - what is the situation in fact - position is neutral (!) :
pipsqueak:
//quotation is different....
Down at 1.069.
Previously wrote to sell from 1.08.