_new-rena:

I don't remember such a figure. if it's from Ishim, I told you - his forecasts are like gold now, after appropriate interpretation. you just need to measure it in pips), but if it's simple - the lower boundary of the local flat - pips are getting hooked on the needle....

or is this what you mean?

yeah, that.)


And that.

Thank you.
 
Ishim:

it's all approximate, after today's ripples I think the eu will not go up and the yen will not go down.


So you are selling now?



Thank you!
tuma88:
Yeah, about that.)


And that.

always thought that a proper indicator should (!) redraw.... but the graphical one does not.
 
tuma88:

So you're selling now?

No, if it goes down I'll close the sell. (position is neutral)
tuma88:

So you're selling now?



Ishim:
No, if it goes down I'll close the sell. (position is neutral)

Ishim, Tuma was just joking - do you sell in Loys?

And in general - what is the situation in fact - position is neutral (!) :

I don't want to pipsqueak:

//quote current is different....

 
_new-rena:

Ishim, Tuma was just joking - do you sell in Loys?

And in general - what is the situation in fact - position is neutral (!) :

pipsqueak:

//quotation is different....

Well, it's not, it's ....
I don't want to make fun of it)

Quote ...but it's a futures)
Although I checked with Swinka - it's different there too.
Anyway Smartik gives his quotes from the Moscow Stock Exchange or wherever ... I don't know.

_new-rena:




tuma88:

there - early, as it's not a manual one. the machine has salted above the thin red one, having previously closed the baik from the thin blue one.... in black - not a sale, but my lines, which I draw at the moment of someone's prediction for further analysis...

Just to make it clear - why you can't salt in the blue circle - I'll finish the indicator soon and show it. tentatively - the blue circle is just a pullback signal (pattern - "raised club" (new-rena@Ltd), continuation of growth after a pullback)))), I don't quite understand - how to automatically detect a target by pullbacks and bounces.

 
_new-rena:

Ishim, Tuma was just joking - do you sell in Loys?

And in general - what is the situation in fact - position is neutral (!) :

pipsqueak:

//quotation is different....

where do you have to sell in hai?
 

Down at 1.069.

Previously wrote to sell from 1.08.

