FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah, I found it. Last time I saw another site, there was an "s" in it. I don't get it.
see the "Strike Range" switch at the top - 3 types of plate, there are different put-ins and call-ins too. They're 2 types.
I don't write anything complicated there, bid, ask, Settle it's all elementary, all the habor with this oppis..., oppis... outlined)
What do you need European ones for? You guys should read about it and a lot of questions will disappear. And what dynamics did you want on Sunday? If we are talking about periods longer than a day, as Myth, for example, showed, then count and make charts.
I can make a request for history, not only for what is published now. i will make the dynamics as an indicator, a line in short. i will calculate and make a prediction line. then it will be good if it coincides with the price.
But don't the Europeans have any effect? They have to come true sometime...
Yeah, but they have been counting gdp differently than everyone else for a year now.(in the standard calculation they are in recession) and the foreign debt is over 120%
It's counting correctly now, but the data is from last week.
There's still some work to be done.
It's counting correctly now, but the data is from last week.
There's still some work to be done.
Pako, let me use it. I promise to report back with the results.
Pako, let me use it. I promise to report back with the results.
Use it, I'll add more.
Do you have the software?