Strange, how's the village? Has it bloomed?
Spit out the pound, you're the expert on it!
the ginger will bounce back and hit the lo...
Flat... a week or two, trading in a horizontal channel...
Ilya, the most realistic vision, in places, I agree 100%...
Myth, start a new monitor! I think this time I'll sign up
mj. and the profits didn't exceed 20%.... two different quotes, start at the same time, one has 20%, the other with floating spread - 10% )))) and signal processing is the same...
My second program - on currency indexes reminded me of old and forgotten Expert Advisors - sometimes I was falling in minus, margin is amazing, and the profit is nothing - 1% ))))) but the indicator is nice)
Rena, here's your manduke...
Can you smell whose meat the cat ate?
don't you want anything else in it?
No, I'll just put the fibo sticks here and there...
ok. how do we stretch the fibo?
from the hyla of the candles...
any way you can...
well, 20 bars ahead the other day...
ok.
I'll finish mine now - I can't understand anything... the quote looks the same (4 and 5 digits), the same indicator is the same, everything was changed to 4 digits, different signals... I've been struggling for two hours....
OK.
I'll finish mine now - I can't understand anything... the quote looks the same (4 and 5 digits), the same indicator is the same, everything is converted to 4 digits, the signals are different... I've been struggling for two hours....