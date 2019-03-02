FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1184
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the fuck knows...
so if you don't know where you're going to enter? both ways?
look at the charts rather than being clever...
I look at the charts every day. I want to hear the good news from you
Enter both to be sure) The profits only don't forget to share them with Ilya))))
lo...
Sell EUR/USD
Selling EUR/USD
From 0901 you could try it for the flea-bitten, but I wouldn't.
I'm assuming 100pp profit.