FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1184

Lesorub:
the fuck knows...
so if you don't know where you're going in? both ways?
 
mmmoguschiy:
look at the charts rather than being clever...
 
Lesorub:
I look at the charts every day. I want to hear the good news from you.
 
mmmoguschiy:
Get in both to be sure) Profits just don't forget to share with Ilya))))
 
stranger:
that's for sure))
 
Lesorub:
lo...
 

Sell EUR/USD

 
Speculator_:

Selling EUR/USD

From 0901 you could try it for flea-busters, but I wouldn't. Witch doctor put his hat back on, he will swear)
 
stranger:
From 0901 you could try it for the flea-bitten, but I wouldn't.
Assuming 100pp profit.
 
Speculator_:
And I'm assuming 40 pips of drawdown on your trade, at least)
