IRIP:

http://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/OptionContracts/XCME/G?futureQuoteCode=6BH5&amp;optionQuoteCodes=6BF5+C1535,6BF5+P1535,6BF5+C1540,6BF5+P1540,6BF5+C1545,6BF5+P1545,6BF5+C1550,6BF5+P1550,6BF5+C1555,6BF5+P1555,6BF5+C1560,6BF5+P1560,6BF5+C1565,6BF5+P1565,6BF5+C1570,6BF5+P1570,6BF5+C1575,6BF5+P1575,6BF5+C1580,6BF5+P1580&_=1420272658752

Is there a description of the fields? and tc?

The numbers - quote, C-calls, P-puts, 6BF5 - pound proper and month I think (I don't remember anymore), at the end the number - date-time in milliseconds you need totals for. you make a line like this and pull what you need.
 
Good

got the put strips, the stakes.

What's next? How can they help? This is past information, isn't it?

pako:

1. they say so, but I have not yet verified it myself.

2. or rather, the options levels have been converted to futures, but there is little difference between futures and spot

the options have been converted to futures, but futures and spot have little difference.

because the forex is not centralised i.e. there's the NYSEhttps://www.nyse.com/index and all the rest

they may not make the weather, but they do make the clouds grow

What do I mean? I told you once that no program or website can give you a complete picture of volumes with such an accuracy, as the price can do!
It's current. we'll see how they can help. it's been a year, we can look at some things in a new way.
 
and there is such a build...

I have an input file with the following content:

That's what it looks like:

 
current
Yes, in fact it's already PAST. Or am I wrong?
 
no, 1950 won't do it.

I got 1951...

Reno !
are we talking about a local bottom ?
1.1976 then ))))

Oh...I think a gap will go down. And we have to buy right away.

Thank you !
 
It has been a year, we already know how to look at some things in a new way.

What gives us this FUNT

it's a currency.

but how do we link it to a pair? GBPUSD for example?

 
Yes, in fact - it's already PROHIBITED. Or am I wrong?
Current, but past .

Here I've written a post - it's already in the past.

But there is a difference between looking back 5 minutes ago and 1 day (the reports are published in a day).
 

and what volumes, say here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM

would be more useful? Those over 1,000 or over 100?

those that pull up or down?

