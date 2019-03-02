FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 26
http://www.cmegroup.com/CmeWS/mvc/Quotes/OptionContracts/XCME/G?futureQuoteCode=6BH5&optionQuoteCodes=6BF5+C1535,6BF5+P1535,6BF5+C1540,6BF5+P1540,6BF5+C1545,6BF5+P1545,6BF5+C1550,6BF5+P1550,6BF5+C1555,6BF5+P1555,6BF5+C1560,6BF5+P1560,6BF5+C1565,6BF5+P1565,6BF5+C1570,6BF5+P1570,6BF5+C1575,6BF5+P1575,6BF5+C1580,6BF5+P1580&_=1420272658752
Is there a description of the fields? and tc?
The numbers are a quote, C-calls, P-puts, 6BF5 - the pound itself and the month I think (I don't remember anymore), at the end of the number - the date-time in milliseconds. you make such a line and pull what you need.
Good
got the put strips, the stakes.
What's next? How can they help? This is past information, isn't it?
1. they say so, but I have not yet verified it myself.
2. or rather, the options levels have been converted to futures, but there is little difference between futures and spot
the options have been converted to futures, but futures and spot have little difference.
because the forex is not centralised i.e. there's the NYSEhttps://www.nyse.com/index and all the rest
they may not make the weather, but they do make the clouds grow
and there is such a build...
I have an input file with the following content:
HTTP Status 400 - Required String parameter 'optionQuoteCodes' is not present
type Status report
message Required String parameter 'optionQuoteCodes' is not present
description The request sent by the client was syntactically incorrect.
Apache Tomcat/7.0.52
That's what it looks like:
current
no, 1950 won't do it.
I got 1951...
are we talking about a local bottom ?
1.1976 then ))))
Oh...I think a gap will go down. And we have to buy right away.
Thank you !
It has been a year, we already know how to look at some things in a new way.
What gives us this FUNT
it's a currency.
but how do we link it to a pair? GBPUSD for example?
Yes, in fact - it's already PROHIBITED. Or am I wrong?
Here I've written a post - it's already in the past.
But there is a difference between looking back 5 minutes ago and 1 day (the reports are published in a day).
and what volumes, say here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM
would be more useful? Those over 1,000 or over 100?
those that pull up or down?