Yeah =) Kadik had a great walk in the canal... peek-a-boo on both sides...
Go and read
http://inosmi.ru/world/20150210/226188624.html
yeah... looked, and why are funds down, balance down ?, why did you withdraw - monitoring messed up, no one will look into it - it shows down. (all close and start all over again - imo )
Very welcome monitoring - always possible to communicate more specifically - knowing that it is not a photojumper troll. (If you have any questions write in person).
So what do you want me to ask you, how to deplete the deposit? ))))
Tell me, who are you monitoring for and why? For investors? They'll take one look and run, for the people here? So they don't care. For yourself? So you can just look at the mt history. If you don't need anything from anyone, I don't see any point in these monitors.
Go and read
http://inosmi.ru/world/20150210/226188624.html
I'll talk to whoever has it.
rent given, rent taken, rent given again:
I'll talk to whoever has it.
So what's there to talk to you about?
mauve on control, if it's going to hold out, it's not going to be far
or a sell from the current...