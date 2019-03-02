FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 582

Yeah =) Kadik had a great walk in the canal... peek-a-boo on both sides...

 

Go and read

http://inosmi.ru/world/20150210/226188624.html

Ishim:
yeah... looked, and why are funds down, balance down ?, why did you withdraw - monitoring messed up, no one will look into it - it shows down. (all close and start all over again - imo )
and this is for those who say that i have a rubber deposit =) i cut it off =) and this is a test strategy =)
 
Ishim:
Very welcome monitoring - always possible to communicate more specifically - knowing that it is not a photojumper troll. (If you have any questions write in person).

So what do you want me to ask you, how to deplete the deposit? ))))

Tell me, who are you monitoring for and why? For investors? They'll take one look and run, for the people here? So they don't care. For yourself? So you can just look at the mt history. If you don't need anything from anyone, I don't see any point in these monitors.

 
stranger:

Go and read

http://inosmi.ru/world/20150210/226188624.html

Come on, it's her first time performing like this. When she comes back to Washington, she'll be brainwashed and the old song will be there.
 
Ishim:
I'll talk to whoever has it.
Stranger's right, what's the use of monitoring yourself if you don't need anything from other people. Just to brag and annoy others, you can do it without monitoring.
 
https://plus.google.com/u/0/114432511952546012947/videos
rent given, rent taken, rent given again:


 
Ishim:
I'll talk to whoever has it.

So what's there to talk to you about?

 

mauve on control, if it's going to hold out, it's not going to be far

or a sell from the current...


