FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 175
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Where do you get this data that hasn't changed in two days? )))
Where do you get this data that hasn't changed in two days? )))
calculating.
Maybe)))) I had yesterday on the contrary calls got fat, and someone bought puts for a bargain at 4814-4933))))
Here very often a picture will be shown and then hidden. As if it's something super-ordinary. ))
Here very often a picture will be shown and then hidden. As if it's something super extraordinary. ))
Here very often a picture will be shown and then hidden. As if it's something super-ordinary. ))
When everyone trades on the same system, it's not good.
Don't be ridiculous. Such secrecy is only often seen here. The whole internet is flooded with these reports. ))
It's the way I see it:
When everyone trades the same system, it's not good. the system tends to stop working
Don't be ridiculous. Such secrecy is only often seen here. The whole internet is flooded with these reports. ))
I have that option:
Yes, yes )))) The same thing happened to Billy Williams' alligator ))))