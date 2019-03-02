FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1230
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
maybe, but not necessarily.
Continue to develop the logic of the highlighted thought and see where you get to...
The dashes are levels. at levels we have an imbalance of supply and demand. That is, there is a concentration of finance, from which profits can and should be made. That is what Kukl has been doing successfully.
If you don't know the meaning of the word feed, what kind of stock exchange can you talk about?
To the law of money, the lines are secondary - there is nothing to discuss there. A scenario is a money-making option, here was a rollback scenario on euR - now it's over. Do not predict - you may never predict, but at least analyze past prices for scenarios - find them there.
I hope that wasn't sarcasm.
The highlighted fiction is a continuation (conclusions) of the same thing. (By the way, Damus has trend rays, but there are also horizontal levels).
Do you think the levels were invented by fools in Ward 6?
I agree, but not too thrilled with my ignorance, although the issue is just now being discussed behind the scenes.
where exactly?