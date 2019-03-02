FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 489

Euryk, when you go down, I have such conditions prepared there. I don't want to leave the position at a loss.
 
You could also buy the yen and wait for it to go up, chances are the same)))))

Or sell the pound to suffer less))))

 
You'd better throw yourself in the furnace. But first, show me a picture with 100% signal. ))
 

here it is:


 
Don't confuse the immature minds of these youngsters.)

I wonder who's getting 56-58 calls for free?))))

And who is this put at 72 for 1980 points?)))0

 
No, chances are the eurik hasn't broken the 15 year low yet, which means it will still pull down.
no, don't throw it away, give it to Doll's depot)

a picture like this - there is no such thing here - a hint of 70% success, as there is something to discard immediately.

 
With you, it's the same as always. Nothing about anything. )))
so go figure out what the table is all about, i.e. what does it show?

is it a sell or a right to sell? if the price is where you want it - you get the right, if not - you don't get it....

What do the levels have to do with it? What prices are obtained after the calculation?

 
Rena, no one here trades options))))

And this is a revelation to me even applicable to options))))

Rena, get to the bottom of it, why, what for, and all these questions and some crazy conclusions you can't understand from what, rather from assumptions about something)

The chart, if you are interested, says that the support is in the 50-51 range, and resistance is at 5650-57.

