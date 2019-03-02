FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1058
Who trades I think have sold out, I didn't ask them)
There was a thought of a correction to 63.
There's no wordfrom stranger: ,,,,,Maybe he's up to something?
That's right, just yesterday I wanted to get into a bit of a sell on the pound and with these moves it's all pro....
Strange, I've known you for years. I remember when you used to trade on pilots. and periods of love for Grandpa... I'm telling you in a fucking professional manner: there's no point in options. they were invented by smart analysts who didn't risk a single penny of their own. but they can wank the management's brains out. Myth once cleverly said that money knows where it is going. we are trying all sorts of non-linear difuras in our community. and futures.....
I managed to add on 1.5000. ))
Why the ex post facto? You could have shared it with the people...
The people should be strictly shown post factum, then there will not be shouting for two days in the branch that it is in the wrong place.
So post facto, you can say and show anything you like, what is the point?
Only predictions! Everything else is heresy!
Rack the heretics !!!!
Two lazy Jews. i wouldn't bet, but my figure of 0.8 is voiced.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41gAzN4Yg3M
well, that's cool.