bought before 1750 or before 1700

 
Ishim:

bought to 1750 or 1700

stranger:
Ishim:
So why are you in that cave? ))))

And don't get banned.)

 
Ishim:

Euro can be bought just at corrective level stands, hello all !

Hi there!
Welcome back !
 
Hi!
 

The bottom level is wrong, there's 1.1375 instead of 1.1025.

 

Tell me - what the fuck is this, what's with the cheesy sign, why don't you say something? )))))))))))))))))

 
the quid index is at a corrective level!
 
The bottom level is wrong, it's 1.1375 instead of 1.1025.

And you think they won't get screwed like they did on the Eurochip of all those who showed interest in levels above 1.20?

or are you doubting sensei's purchases?

By the way, hello Ishim, I think our trading is getting better now

