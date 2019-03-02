FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 314
Only the Teacher's predictions can be trusted here )))
And it's true!!!!
Ilya, why are you going for gold? Silver is more promising.
Aren't you afraid of leaking the Lumberjack's advice ? )))
mine doesn't advise...
mine is and
pound
IDLER said: ginger!
So ginger ...
I, for example, am not getting into silver, I don't see anyone doing anything there, I'll probably put it off until next week, I'll take a look today.
TR 15.15 on it...
we will soon be chasing our cities back.... There are no plans for a continuation of the move, at most it may go down by 80 pips, but it is unlikely (I finished my work overnight...)
The guys were talking about 1.2 for the eu, well, this figure has a place to live too, 1.2017 to be exact... by the end of February we will hopefully reach it as well.
as they say, let's see and check....
As if it wasn't seven or eight.)
so what do you care?
It's postponed till next week...