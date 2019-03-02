FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 598
The one who knows the most keeps his mouth shut, I think the one who teaches, advises, recommends and worries about the youngsters! (guess who it is?)
Now looking at where the volumes are and where the market sentiment is:
the magnet chips in...
If you were closer, I'd offer you a peace offering:
I'm already on my second three litre of rowanberry...
When you're not pipsing, you have time to do a lot of things besides trading...
No, who's pipsing? - one trade a week - to have something to look at. (or read the speculations of trolls who know everything about everyone)
Why aren't you pipsing, are you sick?))) Or recovered?))
And with the pound I only say what I see, if it shows down - I'll be the first to sell))))
don't write me - jerk.
How rude of you...
What do you mean by pips?
Fleas to catch a few pips, one caught, two missed.
Like HE...
don't pepper me with questions ??????????? you're nothing.
How rude of you...
Fleas to catch a few pips at a time, one caught, two missed.