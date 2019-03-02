FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 184

New comment
 
_new-rena:

I look and look and see figures)))) where do you look, if it's not a secret?

I see some closures, but I don't see any new ones in such volumes yet...

Read and know, I can't write 20-30 pages here to explain what and how.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Read it and we'll know, I can't write 20-30 pages here to explain what and how.
Mm-hmm. Got it where.
[Deleted]  

That's it, there's a strategy ( I've been waiting for three days - what's going to happen to the calls??...) !!! The man has described the calculation and strategy correctly.... Respect in a word!

Методика анализа текущей рыночной ситуации на основе отчетов СМЕ
  • 2010.06.12
  • mameshev
  • www.forexdengi.com
Движение рыночных цен определяется не субъективными волнами Эллиота, линиями Ганна и уровнями Фибоначчи, не техническими индикаторами. Движение биржевых цен определяет фундаментальный закон спроса и предложения. Сколь ни банальным может показаться это утверждение, однако уровни спроса и предложения определяют цену. Цена является производным...
 
_new-rena:

Well, that's it, there is a strategy ( I've been waiting for three days - what will happen with the calls??...). The man has correctly described the calculation and strategy .... Respect!

He didn't describe a fucking thing there))))

Where did our euro go?)))

 
Trend is power!
 
_new-rena:

he wrote like this:

"Now for how to use this data in trading: The basis is that from the Call level we will sell and from Put we will buy. "

He did not write how to get such a picture (below), but he described the principle of calculation correctly:

Damn, you've discovered America)))))))))))))))))))))

You had to read so much to understand elementary truths))))))

 
stranger:

He didn't describe a fucking thing there))))

Where did our euro go?)))

to return debts))))
 
wild_hedgehog:
(repay his debts)))
Who borrowed from him?)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Geez, you just discovered America)))))))))))))))))))))
yeah, i didn't do reports as much as you did)))) i couldn't believe that you could find something useful in a report that's a day or a week old)))
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, I didn't do reports as closely as you did)))) I couldn't believe that you could find anything useful in a report that's a day or a week old)))
Why not? Does the price on your chart change at the rate of 5 figs a day? It stands still for days.
1...177178179180181182183184185186187188189190191...2119
New comment