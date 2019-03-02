FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 184
I look and look and see figures)))) where do you look, if it's not a secret?
I see some closures, but I don't see any new ones in such volumes yet...
Read it and we'll know, I can't write 20-30 pages here to explain what and how.
That's it, there's a strategy ( I've been waiting for three days - what's going to happen to the calls??...) !!! The man has described the calculation and strategy correctly.... Respect in a word!
He didn't describe a fucking thing there))))
Where did our euro go?)))
he wrote like this:
"Now for how to use this data in trading: The basis is that from the Call level we will sell and from Put we will buy. "
He did not write how to get such a picture (below), but he described the principle of calculation correctly:
Damn, you've discovered America)))))))))))))))))))))
You had to read so much to understand elementary truths))))))
He didn't describe a fucking thing there))))
Where did our euro go?)))
(repay his debts)))
Geez, you just discovered America)))))))))))))))))))))
Yeah, I didn't do reports as closely as you did)))) I couldn't believe that you could find anything useful in a report that's a day or a week old)))