FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1073
spit it all out, sell the harrier...
плюнь, на все лунь продай...
early
)))
It's not the main one, I was just testing it. Now I will make one more switch from one day to another to avoid swap payments and I'm done. I would not pay swap on Friday to Monday. The tester is out of gas, so I do not use it for a long time ((((
early
sales anyway...
you wouldn't believe how chic 53+ looks.
Buy the pound on a pullback?
I said everything on the pound.
Why would you?
the chicago patsaks threw in some option zones...
here's the one I drew this morning:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1046
seems to have run down the pencil...
cause you don't know what they mean.
Hello Old One!
Hi Nestradamus)
I'm all itchy, I'll post a picture later, but in general I wrote here
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12238760&viewfull=1#post12238760
We will, understanding will come...
just said the dashes aren't real, they're only taken from the bulletin, what's real...
here are the koloputs with yesterday's report, historical levels:
and the bazaar for Monday:
And what does it show?)
Understanding comes, as I understand it, from looking at the dashes on the chart? )))))))))))))