FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 509
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not about you, about the trolls.
Well, I do not see trolls, just a peculiar way of stating their thoughts, and often. as I think you really want to help, because you for some reason, more in minus than in profit, perhaps earlier tried to help or advise without trolling, but the answer was the type "you nuby and I'm a master," perhaps, I do not know.
This is the first time I have heard of anyone giving or withholding permission to trade here, and I don't see how it can be done.
If you are offended by the way they talk, why come here, I don't understand either.
I am so interested in all opinions in any form, as long as they are not directly insulting.
Well, I do not see the trolls, just a peculiar way of stating their thoughts, and often. as I think you really want to help, because you for some reason, more in minus than in profit, perhaps earlier tried to help or advise without trolling, but the answer was the type "you nuby and I'm a master," perhaps, I do not know.
This is the first time I have heard of anyone giving or withholding permission to trade here, and I don't see how it can be done.
If you are offended by the way they talk, why come here, I don't understand either.
I am so interested in all opinions in any form, as long as they are not directly insulting.
I do not know where to go, and there are trolls everywhere.
Trading the stock market is primarily a fight against yourself... If you fight the market, you probably won't make it, right? We are in the market as dust.
So here - stop fighting with everyone and think that you're not the only one who's right, you're often fighting with someone else before you even start talking but not with yourself. Try trolling and communicating normally. I am surprised that you have not decided that I am trolling you. Accept criticism normally, listen to people, or you carry your opinion like a flag in front of you. I screwed up during the last week. I lost money... It's my fault, I'm a dumbass. I'm not fighting those around me, I'm fighting myself. I try to hear those who do better than me, I do not always understand, I missed the moon (again, you moron).
They do not tell everybody what to do and nobody has to do what they say, they give their opinion. Thanks to them, but you and I do not hear and cannot trade steadily in the plus... right ... I worked for an investor for two years, he earned $1,500 a month and a half a month consistently - nice guy.
Trading the stock market is primarily a struggle with yourself... If you fight the market, you probably won't make it, right? We are in the market, we are dust.
So here - stop fighting with everyone and think that you are not the only one who is right, you are often fighting with someone else before you even start talking but not with yourself. Try trolling and communicating normally. I am surprised that you have not decided that I am trolling you. Accept criticism normally, listen to people, or you carry your opinion like a flag in front of you. I screwed up during the last week. I lost money... It's my fault, I'm a dumbass. I'm not fighting those around me, I'm fighting myself. I try to hear those who do better than me, I do not always understand, I missed the moon (again, you moron).
They do not tell everybody what to do and no one has to do what they say, they give their opinion, and you and I do not hear and cannot trade consistently in the black... right ... The dollars.
A bedtime story:
you'll go far in a good way....
What the hell, the baby got sick - I trade fast (the baby needs attention), I got nervous, I lost money, lost money leads to panic, one mistake after another ... The market has ceased to see, I start to whip ...
What the hell, the baby got sick - I'm trading fast (the kid needs attention), nerves, went into deficit, deficit leads to panic, mistake after mistake ... the market has stopped seeing, I start to whip ...
I won't make it - tomorrow I'll tell my son, "sorry, I have nothing to eat, wait until I get $250 at work and we'll go out for a couple of days ..."
Now we have come to this - the argument is pressure for pity.
I'm sorry, real life.
Everyone has their own problems of varying complexity (someone's car broke down, someone has a rake at work, and someone's wife is stupid) and no one, including me, needs pity and is of little help.
( I took out the extra text just in case).
I'm sorry, real life.
Everyone has their own problems of varying complexity (someone's car broke down, someone has a rake at work and someone's wife is a fool), and no one, including me, needs pity and does not help much.
( I removed the extra text just in case).
:) just in case
I'm just trying to make you feel sorry for me.)
I just wanted to say that I'm trading blindly (like an idiot), instead of coming to my senses and working on myself.
So, Ishim comes up with the idea that everyone is against him and does not give him the "good" to trade, if I got it right, he's supposedly found the problem and the culprits have been found ... But what good will it do him?