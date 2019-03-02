FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 595
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spieling, spoofing and other delights for flea-baiters)))))))
Gotcha
Got it
Spiking, spiking and other delights for fleabags)))))))
promised 77p, closed with 62p.
will bounce back and another wave for the willing:
and pound unchanged:
oops =) 600 page=) need to check in =)) maybe I'll have a 600 Maren after all =)
oops =) 600 page=) I should check in=) maybe I'll have a 600 Meren after all=)
I will close the sale on GBP/USD as long as the market gives a chance.
I'll close the sale on GBP/USD as long as the market gives a chance.
I will close the GBP/USD sale while the market gives a chance.