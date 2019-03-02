FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 595

stranger:
Spieling, spoofing and other delights for flea-baiters)))))))

Gotcha

 
Alexey:

Got it

Now the fleas will be shot off)
 
stranger:
Spiking, spiking and other delights for fleabags)))))))

promised 77p, closed with 62p.

will bounce back and another wave for the willing:


and pound unchanged:


oops =) 600 page=) I should check in=) maybe I'll have a 600 Meren after all=)
 
Myth63:
Sensei's gone missing.
 
Myth63:
I will close the sale on GBP/USD as long as the market gives a chance.

 
Speculator_:

Wise thinking, my lad)))
 
Speculator_:

There will be more waves to come... The game goes on )
 
Folks what happened to AUD/USD that dropped so sharply and is it worth selling?
