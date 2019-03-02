FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 941

[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Hey there!
Our bitch didn't go up.

Any explanation?

Thank you.

What do you mean? =)

 
Myth63:

What do you mean? =)

our little mandrake.)

Eurochka.


Thank you!
[Deleted]  
Nothing interesting here so far, hovering around +- 25 pips from the channel. people are buying, trying to catch the bottom. but strong buying starts from 1.10 a bit lower.

the slump was already decided on tuesday. ( price desire level below all rulers)

 
Myth63:

Nothing interesting here yet.

thank you ! )

I've bought a little )
 
You didn't notice how you overslept, the bottom was set back on January 26 and now there is an attempt to consolidate on this bottom. After that, there will be a breakout to a new low.
[Deleted]  
i do not trade this pair (i told it many times), i very rarely trade it. but i do analyze it.)
 
So, maybe I should analyze it, at least for a while.
 
Myth63:

just remember that volumes don't come from the market!!!!!

come from options ?

But were there options 300 years ago ?
or has something changed since then ?

or was it meant that the pose is gained by limits ? Is the surge in volume a sucker punch ?

Thanks !
[Deleted]  
Good evening ... Sorry if I am interfering ... I do not see the Euro below 1.1000 (1.1020-30 maybe)...
[Deleted]  
No =) not my thing =) especially on the euro =) it has a specificity to go over levels of 25-50 pips
