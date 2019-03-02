FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 941
Hey there!
Our bitch didn't go up.
Any explanation?
Thank you.
What do you mean? =)
about our mandrake )
Nothing interesting here so far, hovering around +- 25 pips from the channel. people are buying, trying to catch the bottom. but strong buying starts from 1.10 a bit lower.
the slump was already decided on tuesday. ( price desire level below all rulers)
Nothing interesting here yet.
I've bought a little )
Before you know it, the bottom was set back on January 26 and now there is an attempt to consolidate on that bottom. After that there will be a breakout to the new low.
it's not my pair (i've said this many times), i very rarely trade it. but i do analytics=)
just remember that volumes don't come from the market!!!!!
But were there options 300 years ago ?
or has something changed since then ?
or was it meant that the pose is gained by limits ? Is the surge in volume a sucker punch ?
Thanks !
So, maybe we should go to the analysts.
So, maybe you'd like to become an analyst.