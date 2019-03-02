FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 402

I daresay preparations for selling the eu at a better price are over )))) For me it was the level of 1385 )))) To all who participated in the purchases, thanks for the company )))) A fascinating journey to 0740 ))))
And ha we'll see, the interesting thing is the dollar against the euro will soon be 1 to 1 and in rubles the difference between them is 10-11 rubles
 
I do not know what will be there )))) Earthly life is just a runny nose in the face of eternity )))) But the 1.20 train went the other way again )))
 

Bicus, a kiwi is a cadaver, why buy it?)
 

another promising one...


 
Prospective audis and kiwis dead already?)

 
what was wrong with that?


 

Greetings

Any thoughts onthe EURGBP pair?

 
Where is the sale?
 

7386 to control...


