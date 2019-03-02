FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 841
the signal is the same, it's just reinvesting. while we're rewriting) (from the moment I came into the thread)
the signal is the same, it's just reinvesting. while we're rewriting, I've doubled)
depo! ? (i need to give you a password - take out pamm)))))
Yeah, first day of the test basically. Who can say?)
I'll get it out if it tests for at least a week.
that's what i thought... the sale is on)
what are you all looking at here=) give me a link=)
CME, there's plenty of those links.)
I thought you were racing a robot =) but you're .... eh =)))
Of course - a robot) I don't see how you can do that with a calculator if the computer counts for a dozen seconds
I mean the robot on the account=)
I think it's indecent to put a demo into signals (?), especially if you want to test it, so it won't get killed in the end)
throw=)