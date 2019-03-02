FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1206

New comment
 
stranger:
You're going to get a beating if you do that.)

Here's what I like:

 
lululu:
Only a good ECN, I loved kitchens when I was a kid)
"It's not the passport that gets hit, it's the face".
 
lactone:
"They won't hit you on your passport, they'll hit you in the face" (c)
Haim had a full medical check-up and came to see the doctor to find out the results.
- The results are not bad for your age.
- Doctor, do you think I'll live to be eighty?
- Do you drink? Do you smoke?
- No, I never drink or smoke.
- Do you eat spicy and fatty meat?
- No, Doctor, I don't.
- Maybe you spend a lot of time in direct sunlight. You play golf, for instance?
- No, I've never played golf.
- Then maybe you're into go-karts, racing or promiscuous women?
- Not at all, Doctor!
- Well, why should you live to be eighty?
 
I sold some EURCAD at 1.3725 s 1.3750 stop somewhere below 1.37mi, but somehow I do not like the picture, I do not take the risk.
 
lululu:
Yeah.))))
 
lululu:
I sold some EURCAD at 1.3725 foxing 1.3750 stop somewhere below 1.37mi, but I do not like the picture so I do not take the risk.
Are you the brother of Ilya the woodcutter?))) he likes to collect mushrooms in the forest for five versts around
 
Teacher's 37 per cent for a week, no good ...
 
stranger:
You are not a brother of Ilya the woodcutter?))) he likes to collect mushrooms in the forest for five versts around.
i also sold EURAUD at the same time, sold 1.3950 to 1.3975 USDCAD, closed with bu. i managed to take the first TP on euro. I`ve already gathered everything in the morning, I`m looking for pine trees, maybe these are not all fly agarics.
 
stranger:
Wise old Eidler said - by 08) So I agree with him
Who's against it - as long as it's immediate and without kickbacks and fleeces
 
lululu:
I also sold EURAUD at the same time and sold 1.3950 sl 1.3975 USDCAD closed with bu. I`ve got everything in the field, I`m looking for Christmas trees, maybe these are not all fly agarics.

Why are you running around in the woods?)

