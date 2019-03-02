I am not afraid, maybe things will get better and we will remember him)))

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 528
Well, the Eurobucks went back to 1.13 and they said it would go up, cut your losses or say goodbye to your deposit, they almost gave you heartburn. Now I'll get to 1.12, and then the deluge.
The spool is small there, you can't really go up in shorts:
and here it's still up however and don't argue... :0))
I have an important dilemma to pick up 20 quid or wait for a moose for a miracle and don't hope for a miracle
Ishim:
Most likely so dear
That is most likely the case, my dear.
It's simple, I have a buy, if I close it, it goes up. if I don't close it, it goes down.)