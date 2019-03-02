FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 528

Alexey:
Well, the Eurobucks went back to 1.13 and they said it would go up, cut your losses or say goodbye to your deposit, they almost gave you heartburn. Now I'll get to 1.12, and then the deluge.
I am not afraid, maybe things will get better and we will remember him)))
 
SEVER11:

The spool is small there, you can't really go up in shorts:

and here it's still up however and don't argue... :0))


Rand is very unlikely to overshoot, 0.0000......%
 
Alexey:
Probably from 1.1300 to 1.1500 Buy a bit lower.
on the eu I wrote a possible downside target....
 
Alexey:
I have an important dilemma to pick up 20 quid or wait for a moose for a miracle and don't hope for a miracle


 

Ishim:


Most likely so dear

 
Speculator_:

That is most likely the case, my dear.

it's not essential so let it be.
 
It's simple, I have a buy in, if I close it, it goes up. if I don't close it, it goes down.)
 
wild_hedgehog:
It's simple, I have a buy, if I close it, it goes up. if I don't close it, it goes down.)
There are no such rules!
