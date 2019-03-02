FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 760

Speculator_:
Thanks! But it's midday for me.

I got 10 =)

Happy Holidays everyone, need to heal =)

and yes, in the midterm the japanese want to go to 116, we might get there through the hai (let's see) .... it's been a while since we had such a takeout ......

 
What's the thinking on Kiwi?
 
stranger:
Mushrooms again.
Why don't you smoke? Have you quit? What have we seen - trading with short stops as it is convenient! profitable! economical!, now without stops(((( as you wrote about it yourself do not show me a position if there is no stop there, your conclusion (and I agree with it) hello Kolya Morzhov. What am I waiting for - a trade with big stops! I'm waiting for the big stops! Waiting for ))))
 
Lesorub:
What's the thinking on the Kiwi?

One successful dairy auction is clearly not enough)

(Aggressively buying off the pound and who's going to save the buck?)

 
Hello there !

Obviously the moderators can't hear me...


Thank you !
 
Hey, what's up, mushrooms too?
 
If they do, we won't hear you...
 
The Japanese are either red or green...

 
and that's good.

At least I'll hear the market.
and the market is whispering..... borrow and drink =)
