Thanks! But it's midday for me.
I got 10 =)
Happy Holidays everyone, need to heal =)
and yes, in the midterm the japanese want to go to 116, we might get there through the hai (let's see) .... it's been a while since we had such a takeout ......
Mushrooms again.
What's the thinking on the Kiwi?
One successful dairy auction is clearly not enough)
(Aggressively buying off the pound and who's going to save the buck?)
Thank you !
Hello there !
Hello there !
The Japanese are either red or green...
if they do, we won't hear you...
At least I'll hear the market.
and that's a good thing.
At least I'll be able to hear the market.